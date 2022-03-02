Quad Cities mayors and United Way supporters united to read with students of all three third-grade classes at Rock Island Academy on Wednesday, March 2, commemorating National Read Across America Day.

The literacy awareness effort calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss (born Theodore Seuss Geisel March 2, 1904).

From left, United Way Quad Cities president/CEO Rene Gellerman is pictured Wednesday with Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel, Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman.

As a part of United Way’s Read United QC’s effort, United Way hosted the reading day with roughly 80 students at the Rock Island Academy. Those there included East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman; Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher; Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati; Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel; and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms — and others from the community to share Dr. Seuss books with students, promoting the joy and importance of reading and learning.

“We know reading is fundamental to becoming a lifelong learner,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said in a Wednesday release. “Through reading, we’re able to connect with children and help them unlock their potential for success in school and in life. Time spent reading to young students is an investment in their futures.”

At the event, the mayors teamed up other volunteers to read aloud to students and champion childhood literacy. Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement as it develops vocabulary, sparks imaginations and deepens children’s understanding of the world.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel, left, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, and United Way volunteer readers Bob Waterman and Emily Scranton, with students at Rock Island Academy on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

United Way is seeking community support in its Read United QC efforts to help close COVID-related gaps in youth literacy. On Wednesday, United Way announced it’s raised $150,000 toward its fundraising goal of $500,000 to help support out-of-school efforts that improve reading proficiency, and recruited over 300 volunteers. It has a goal of 500 Quad Citizens who will meet with local students for weekly one-on-one reading sessions.

In recent assessments available since the start of the pandemic, United Way’s local studies found just 30 percent of third-grade students are meeting grade-level proficiency performance, compared to 61 percent of local third-graders reading on grade level before the pandemic.

Students reading on grade level by third grade are five times more likely to graduate from high school.

“This one factor, the ability to read proficiently at the end of third grade, has long-term implications for individuals and for our community,” Gellerman said. “When volunteers and parents take the time to read aloud, talk and sing to children, they’re helping to develop their vocabulary, stimulating their imaginations, and expanding their understanding of the world.”

Helping more students achieve

Donations through United Way’s Read United campaign will support:

Parenting workshops, known as Born Learning Academies, that offer concrete strategies that parents (of kids age 5 and under) can incorporate into their daily lives to support their children’s language and reading development.

Early education programs

Out-of-school literacy and tutoring efforts

Mentoring programs

The free Born Learning workshops are geared to parents of kids under 5 to help them make sure their children are ready for kindergarten.

United Way is also seeking volunteer readers. To donate or learn more about how to become a reading volunteer, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/readunitedqc. To find out when Born Learning Academies will be, click HERE.