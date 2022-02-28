Quad Cities mayors, in partnership with IowaWORKS, American Jobs Center, Black Hawk College, Scott Community College, all local school districts and the Quad Cities Chamber, will present a hiring fair Wednesday for people ages 16-24 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

More than 40 companies will be hiring. Hundreds of students will arrive by bus to the event from various school districts, a news release says.

The goal of the QCA Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair is to connect businesses to young adults who have some basic workplace skills, education and training experience,the release says.