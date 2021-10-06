QC mental health center forced to move – organization ponders future

A mental health respite center in DeWitt is being forced to move locations.

It’s called Rhonda’s House, and it’s an extension of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services. Members of the organization say the current location is owned by Genesis Health System, who plan on tearing it down this spring, giving Rhonda’s House about eight months to move.

Those members say being forced to move locations gives them an opportunity to move into a bigger house to accommodate more people at once, but the cost and support needed to do that has them concerned there may not be a future for Rhonda’s House if they don’t get funding or letters of support.

Leaders with Rhonda’s House said the organization has helped 253 people struggling with mental health across Iowa in the three years they have been open. Those leaders add that their lease originally expired even sooner, but Genesis extended it until June, giving them additional time to find a new house. They anticipate needing to raise $500,000 for the move.