Compassion Counseling Inc. is a privately owned mental health facility in Bettendorf. Its counselors can provide mental-health services but do not have a prescriber on staff. Compassion Counseling has relied on referrals for prescription needs from Genesis, which recently decided to stop taking their referrals.

The president of Compassion Counseling, Janet Huber, says it took her by surprise when just last week Genesis denied a referral. She says Genesis responded with “We have made the decision that we are not taking any referrals from anyone outside the Genesis system.”

The Local 4 News team reached out to Genesis Health System to learn more about this case. An on-camera interview was declined, but a Genesis did release a statement: “Genesis Psychology Associates Ltd. is taking very limited referrals due to a provider shortage combined with a full slate of patients. We recently had a psychiatrist move to part time, and our other psychiatrist has absorbed those patients.”

“The bottom line is that the decrease in accepting referrals is simply due to physician and provider workforce limitations,” the statement continued. “We continue to accept very limited referrals for our Genesis Health Group partners due to current patient capacity.”

Huber says this sudden change in practices is both alarming and upsetting to her and her business.

“To hear from Genesis as the major network player here on the Iowa side where we’re located, telling us that they won’t take our referrals for clients, is rather disturbing,” said Huber.

Compassion Counseling will look to places outside of the Quad Cities – like Iowa City – to send future referrals.