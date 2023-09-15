LULAC’s 14th-annual Mexican Independence Day Parade & Fiesta will take place Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 9:30 p.m. in East Moline.

The parade starts at noon on 15th Avenue, going from 3rd Street and ending at 10th Street. The fiesta will be at Runner’s Park, starting after the parade (about 2 p.m.) and goes until 9:30 p.m.

You can sign up to volunteer at the event.

All proceeds from the event will go towards LULAC college scholarships for Quad Cities students. LULAC #5285 in Moline has raised over $150,000 in college scholarships since 2013. You can help fundraise for more college scholarships by becoming a LULAC member.

Dancers at the 2022 Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The League of the United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), founded in 1929, is the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization in the U.S., and the chapter 5285 started in 2013 as the first one in the Illinois QC.