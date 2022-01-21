QC Missing Persons Network asks public’s help to find missing teen

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network asks the public for help to find 16-year-old Shianne Lafrancois, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Shianne is 5’2″ with brown eyes. She weighs 153 pounds, the post says.

She was last seen in Rock Island about 8 p.m. Wednesday, and was staying with her aunt and grandfather. “She ran away during the night,” the post says. “It is unknown what she was wearing …. Unknown who she was speaking with and what type of car she may have been in.”

She may be in the Quad Cities or in Fulton, Ill., the post says.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-732-2677.