QC Missing Persons Network looking for whereabouts of 22-year-old last seen Dec. 15

The Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network is seeking more information regarding a 22-year-old Caucasian male who was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a car wash in Moline.

According to a Facebook post made Saturday, the man’s name is Timothy Alan Geiger.

He is 5’6″ with long brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Geiger was last seen at Pro-Clean Car Wash, 3800 38th Avenue.

He was wearing dark blue/black cargo pants, black work boots and a hoodie with a royal blue polo shirt over the hoodie.

He was carrying two black garbage bags, a laptop case and an army green cooler with a gray lid.

According Geiger’s family, he has neurological disabilities and may be heading to Portland, Ore.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network says Geiger did not take his check and only has tips from work.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Geiger is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or call 911.

My son has been missing since 2pm on Wed Dec 15th.This is the most excruciating pain I've ever felt.Please pray for me and my family.Thank you — Melissa (@Melissa00985407) December 18, 2021