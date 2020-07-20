QC Missing Persons Network provides tips for self organized search parties

Hundreds of people have gotten together to search for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

For members of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, this is something they are ready for.

“Part of our training includes evidence preservation so if we were to come up on a clue or a person or whatever we’re looking for, we know how to preserve that scene because it could be a crime scene,” said Dennis Harker, Quad Cities Missing Persons Network founder.

For others, it may be their first time being a part of a search party. Harker recommends dressing appropriately by wearing long pants and boots, and bringing water and bug spray.

“The other thing we’ve seen happen quite a bit is people are video taping their searches and taking photos of what they think is evidence,” he said. “That’s absolutely not allowed. The problem that you’re going to have is if you video tape a search and you find something, the police are probably going to confiscate your phone and use that as evidence. So if you don’t want to give away your cell phone, you might want to avoid doing that.”

He also recommends no one under 18 goes on a search.