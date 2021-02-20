QC Missing Persons Network seeks help to find 14-year-old runaway

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network seeks help in finding a 14-year-old girl considered to be a runaway, according to the group’s Facebook post.

Olivia Nicole Mann has made a “very brief call” to her father saying she was safe. After that, her phone was turned off and the family has not located her.

She is Caucasian, 5’6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on West Locust Street in Davenport. She was wearing a gray sweater, black leggings, a navy-blue zippered jacket, and left with a black backpack.

If you have information about her whereabouts, officials ask that you call Davenport police at 563-326-7979.