QC murder suspect transferred from one jail to another, set to appear in court

A 28-year-old Rock Island man who faces a charge of first-degree murder is set for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on Jan. 21.

Lance Montell Johnson Jr also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender, court records say.

He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond in Scott County Jail after he was extradited from Rock Island County Jail, officials said Thursday.

Johnson faces charges in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, homicide of Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport.

The Oct. 17 incident

Johnson at first was taken into custody in Rock Island by the Davenport Police Department and Rock Island Police Department, then was transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Davenport Police responded to Déjà Vu Showgirls club, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gun shots, and found one gunshot victim, identified as Wires.

Wires was transferred by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced deceased. He had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries, police said.

Video shows the shooting, and the defendant is identified shooting the victim using a handgun, an arrest affidavit says.