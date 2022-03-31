A local singer-songwriter is bringing a taste of folk to lunchtime.

Murray Lee, who originally hails from Fort Smith, Ark., will be featured during the Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch program.

Offered virtually, the concert will be available starting Friday, April 1, through the end of the month via the library’s YouTube channel.

A link to the concert will also be available here.

No registration is required to view this free event made possible through the generosity of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Lee’s most recent work is an original Greek myth set to a folksy vibe that’s akin to The Decemberists and Iron & Wine, a news release says.

More information about the Brown Bag Lunch series and other events can be found on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website or by calling 563-344-4179.