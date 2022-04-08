Spc. Zachary Pinc, of Moline, competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31-April 3.

Pinc is a horizontal construction engineer with the 133rd Engineer Company, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years, a release says.

“I joined the Wyoming Army National Guard to be able to go to the University of Wyoming and enjoy the beautiful state of Wyoming,” said Pinc.

Pinc won the competition for the enlisted category, and was named Soldier of the Year.