The National Weather Service’s radar system in Davenport officially has its new pedestal after undergoing significant work April 21.

Crews lifted the white dome off the radar tower for the first time in almost 30 years. The work is being done to extend the life of the radar system; the old equipment had an expected lifespan of 20-25 years, and it was in place for 28 years.

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation, April 21, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb) National Weather Service radar system pedestal installation (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The new radar setup is expected to be completed and functioning in 7-10 days.