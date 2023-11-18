Terrance Showers, a Quad Cities native, is this year’s recipient of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Jerry Coleman award, according to a news release.

Receiving the United States Marine Corps, Jerry Coleman Award is Gunnery Sergeant Terrance B. Showers, Operations Chief of Combat Logistics. Battalion 451. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

Jerry Coleman Award

The release says Gunnery Sergeant Terrance B. Showers is being recognized this year as the Jerry Coleman Award winner. As the Operations Chief of Combat Logistics Battalion 451 (CLB-451), he expertly planned numerous strategic initiatives and dynamic training events for the Marines in his charge.

He is frequently called upon to perform company and battalion tasks to further the combat readiness of one of the Marine Corps’ largest Battalions. Showers has consistently performed above his peers in any billet he has filled, devoting his energies to the proper training and readiness of the Marines around him, the release says.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

“He continues that service in his immediate community and in the national veteran community to assist veterans during their most trying times. In 2020, Gunny Shower’s became a part of The Irreverent Warriors,” a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to putting a stop to veteran suicides using the unconventional therapy of hikes and gatherings in Silkies, the release says.

Founded in 2015, the nonprofit organization has been helping veterans through their toughest times – and it became a place where Showers knew he could make a difference in people’s lives – and not only veterans’ lives, but their families, friends, and loved ones as well, the release says.

In 2022 Showers assumed the role of one of the Warrior’s National Coordinator positions. In this position he continued support the Midwest hikes and work with a national leadership team to work on strategic initiatives for this crucial cause, according to the release. “His various projects and responsibilities included: updating standard operating procedures, developing an awards system and board to give coordinators well deserved recognition for their efforts, supporting district and local coordinators, and holding weekly meetings, live-stream presentations, and attending multiple hikes throughout the country with other national coordinators,” says the release.

Gunnery Sergeant Terrance B. Showers, operations chief of Combat Logistics Battalion 451 (CLB-451) speaks during the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award ceremony held in the Burke Theatre at Navy Memorial, Washington, Nov. 15, 2023. Showers received the United States Marine Corps, Jerry Coleman Award. Jerry Coleman was a World War II and Korean War Veteran who also was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as an announcer. The Acts of Valor Awards highlight outstanding leadership by baseball players and military personnel who contribute on the field, on duty, and in the civilian community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

“Being chosen for this award is a privilege. I express gratitude to the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation and the Jerry Coleman Family. Having witnessed the toll of Veteran suicide on friends and loved ones and having lost many dear friends to it, I pledged to do everything I can to combat this crisis. Thank you and Semper Fidelis!” Showers says in the release.

The 2023 Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony was held Wednesday at the Navy Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. To hear American Valor podcasts, visit here.