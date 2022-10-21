L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago.

Out of all honorees, Jasmine Babers is the only one from the Midwest to be selected, and after speaking with her, she is overjoyed about this new opportunity.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be what it is now. It was supposed to be like some club at school. It was never supposed to be a national publication, ya know?” Babers said recently.

As a sophomore at Rock Island High School, she launched Love Girls Magazine.

Babers was 15 when she started her magazine.

“I was 15 so I couldn’t even sign my own checks. I couldn’t really even open up my own bank account without my parents’ permission,” Babers said.

She started the magazine to give women a voice and build up their self-worth.

“The purpose was to build community and bring girls together and tell their stories. Talk about what’s going on with you and your life, and also just celebrate each other,” Babers said.

Babers always knew that she wanted to be a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree. Once her mother knew this about her, she nominated Babers without her knowing.

Babers loves serving in her community, but never expected international recognition.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime, truly — to be a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree,” she said. “My third cover girl, Sarah Cronk, she was from the Quad Cities; she grew up in Davenport. When I interviewed her to be on the cover, she told me that she had received the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Award and I remember thinking to myself, like that is phenomenal, and I want to be a part of something like this,” Babers said.

More importantly than the recognition, is the impact Babers’ magazine has had and is still having on people today.

“I wanted to bring in girls from the newspaper and the yearbook with girls from the track team, with girls from cheerleading,” she said. “I was in all of these silos of groups, but I was hearing the same conversations about dress code, about domestic violence happening at their house, about wanting to be perfect, about not getting good grades, about body issues, about body dysmorphia and we were all having these conversations, but people felt so lonely.”

Each of the 10 L’Oreal winners gets $20,000 to support their charitable case (Babers’ cause is gender equality). There is a public vote for an additional $25,0000 prize. Voting will go on all of November.

On Dec. 1, 2022, the honorees will go to Los Angeles for their celebration gala, where the finalist will be announced as the national honoree. You can cast your vote here at L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth.