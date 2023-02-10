Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization.

She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf.

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s gubernatorial election in Arizona. She’s a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, who is running for another term in 2024.

In an effort to overturn the results of the contest, she filed a lawsuit alleging that election officials intentionally caused ballot printer malfunctions and intentional violations to ballot chain of custody.