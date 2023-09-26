Davenport native Brendan O’Brien will be back in the QC for two signings for his first book, “Homesick: Why Housing is Unaffordable and How We Can Change It.”

On Saturday, Sept. 30th at 10:30 a.m., O’Brien will be speaking at Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport, and will be at Rock Island’s downtown library (401 19th St.) on Oct. 2nd at 10:30 a.m. “Homesick” is available for sale at Artsy Bookworm bookstore, 1319 30th St., Rock Island.

A portion of the book proceeds will be donated to promote housing justice.

Project NOW says that unaffordable housing, “both historically and presently, is one of the main ways economic and racial inequity is manifested. This is true in Davenport and across the country.”

At the two free QC book signings, O’Brien will share from his new book on the topic with the help of a local housing official, followed by small group discussion.

Across the country, a level of unaffordable housing that once seemed unique to global cities like New York and San Francisco has become the norm, with nearly a third of all U.S. households considered housing cost burdened, according to a book synopsis.

This situation has been abetted by the direct actions of developers, politicians, and existing homeowners who have sought to drive up the cost of housing. But it’s mostly happened due to a society-wide refusal to see housing as anything more than real estate, another product available to the highest bidder, the summary says.

This trend of putting local housing on a global market has worsened in recent years but is nothing new. Housing in the U.S. has always been marred by racial and income inequality that mocks the country’s highest ideals, the book synopsis says.

Brendan O’Brien with a copy of his first book at its launch Sept. 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

O’Brien spent three seasons working for federal public land management agencies in California, Montana, and New Mexico. He observed the influx of short-term rentals and non-primary homes alongside rising rents and prices, according to his bio.

Studying this link became the basis of his master’s thesis from Northern Arizona University as well as the article “When Boom Towns Become Ghost Towns in the New West.” O’Brien works as a guide in Flagstaff, Ariz.

A review of the book from Jessi Quizar, School of Urban Studies, University of Washington – Tacoma, says “Homesick” is “erudite but utterly approachable and engaging, and somehow both friendly and furious. But why wouldn’t his fury be friendly? He’s furious on your behalf. And on behalf of his friends. And an entire generation of millennials who have been priced out of housing security.

“Connecting contemporary afflictions such as the impact of COVID-19, gentrification, and ballooning student debt with factors more wide ranging–settler colonialism, anti-Blackness, capitalism–O’Brien links our current moment to long histories of the divide between those who can afford to view housing as capital and those who view housing as a home,” the review says.

Learn more about the book (published Sept. 19 by Chicago Review Press) at O’Brien’s website HERE.