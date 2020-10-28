QC native uses social media to bust myths about COVID-19

A woman from the Quad Cities is using her medical expertise to bust myths about the coronavirus.

Dr. Jennifer Caudle from Davenport now practices in Philadelphia. She specializes in family medicine and is also a professor at Rowan University in New Jersey.

Most recently, she started creating daily social media videos to dispel myths about COVID-19. In a time of social distancing, Dr. Jennifer Caudle says people are turning to technology.

“COVID has been so tragic for so many reasons. I think one bright spot that’s come out of it is our embracement of technology and accessibility,” she said.

Caudle is also a former Miss Iowa and said the speaking skills she learned from her year of service helps her tackle misinformation on local and national television segments, as well as in her own videos.

Her online presence grew by thousands of followers since March. It was not until the start of the pandemic that she focused on her own content.

“I’m really super interested [in] the why and the how,” she said.

She enjoys answering people’s questions and keeping them informed.

“And a lot of the myths, I don’t think they have necessarily gone away, they’ve just changed,” she said.

Those myths include hospitals marking patients as having COVID-19 for financial gain, using bleach to kill the virus, and others she said have now been addressed in her videos.

“Like alcohol would get rid of the coronavirus, there was a myth early on that drinking so many glasses of water would get rid of coronavirus,” she said.

She says one myth is the most important to bust.

“Please don’t believe the hype that masks don’t work. They do. And we’re at the point where it’s important for us to say that in a very pointed fashion. Masks are not political statements,” she said.

