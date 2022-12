PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 26, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Rush Deidrick, from Rock Island, installs the exhaust cone of a jet engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Rush Deidrick, Rock Island (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.