Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.

Addilyn Gosselin

Born: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:32 a.m.

19″; 5 lb.,12 oz

Parents: Patrick Gosselin and Haley Tower

Addilyn Gosselin (photo: UnityPoint Health – Trinity)

Stormy Wilson (photo: UnityPoint Health – Trinity)

Stormy Wilson

Born: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:19 a.m.

20.25″; 7 lb., 11 oz.

Parents are Ben and Jennifer Wilson

Both babies are reported as happy and healthy.