Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
Addilyn Gosselin
Born: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:32 a.m.
19″; 5 lb.,12 oz
Parents: Patrick Gosselin and Haley Tower
Stormy Wilson
Born: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:19 a.m.
20.25″; 7 lb., 11 oz.
Parents are Ben and Jennifer Wilson
Both babies are reported as happy and healthy.