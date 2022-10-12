The 19th annual Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 2345 19th St., Moline.

A free-will offering will directly assist Ukrainian Jewish families fleeing the war in Ukraine and immigrating to Israel, a news release says.

Keynote speak will be Kasim Hafeez, field coordinator for Christians United for Israel. Hafeez is a British citizen of Pakistani heritage who grew up being exposed to radical anti-Western, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel ideas daily, the release says.

After reading Alan Dershowitz’s book “The Case for Israel,” Hafeez undertook a period of research and reflection that led him to visit Israel and undergo a complete change in his perception of Israel, the release says. Hafeez now feels a moral obligation to publicly speak out in support of the Jewish State.

Among the evening’s features will be a Dershowitz-produced short video about the importance of Christians and Jews working together to support the Jewish State. The event also will include song, prayer and celebration.

For more information, contact Allan Ross at aross@jfqc.org or 309-793-1300.