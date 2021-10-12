QC no-sticker and no-charge yard waste disposal services return

Once again, the City of Bettendorf is offering residents no-sticker yard waste weeks. During this time, yard waste stickers do not need to be put on paper yard waste bags. No-sticker yard waste weeks for Bettendorf are October 25 through December 3. For more information, call (563) 344-4088.

Residents may also take their yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Avenue, Davenport. No charge weeks at Davenport Compost Facility are October 25 through December 3. For more information, click here or call (563) 328-7225