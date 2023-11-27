Akwaaba QC, a nonprofit community organization, was recently awarded $20,000 of grant funding by The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation to support its community navigators program and enable it to continue to serve the immigrant communities in the Quad Cities.

The Akwaaba QC’s mission is to welcome immigrants, refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in the Quad Cities by providing them with necessary training and information that will help them integrate into the community and lead them to their full potential.

Akwaaba QC is a nonprofit working with community partners to welcome immigrants and refugees in the Quad Cities, and help them integrate into the area.

This is done through advocacy, collaboration and connection with community partners to ensure their successful integration into the community, according to a Monday news release.

The organization is “pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards its community navigators program to create a meaningful impact on the immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and low-English proficiency communities it serves,” said Nana Ouro-Agoro, president/CEO of Akwaaba QC.

“This funding is going to allow us to reach the growing number of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers communities in the Quad Cities through our unique community navigators model with the ultimately goal to bridge the gap between the immigrant community and the resources available to them,” she said Monday.

“At Akwaaba QC, we are seeing firsthand the urgent need to accompany our immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and low-English proficiency to appropriate resources such as DHS, DCFS, WIC, court, jury duty, healthcare centers, hospitals, job interviews, school enrollment, banks, grocery stores, etc.,” Ouro-Agoro added.