Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) has been granted $4.2 million to buy 60 units in the Quad Cities area to address the local housing crisis, according to a Thursday release.

The major grant comes from several sources:

Scott County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds of $3,140,880, for HHSI to purchase 35 units. These units will be used for supportive housing services to families and individuals during an up to four-year term.

The Ryan Foundation of Omaha granted $500,000 for the purchase of 12 units for HHSI’s mission-focused housing affordable rental program.

Regional Development Authority (RDA) granted $250,000 for the purchase of 7 units, and Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) granted $250,000 for the purchase of 6 units. These properties will assist households who are not eligible for federal and state housing assistant programs, as well as Housing Choice Voucher Section 8 program holders.

Amerigroup’s Anthem Foundation granted HHSI $50,000 to be used towards rehabbing new units.

Community Resources Corporation granted $25,000 to be used towards acquisition or rehabbing.

Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services, Inc.

“At HHSI, we believe that housing is a human right and everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” Ashley Velez, HHSI’s executive director, said in Thursday’s release. “This type of capital investment from local support to create low-barrier units to fill the gap of affordable housing in the Quad Cities shows that others are also committed to ensuring that everyone has a place to call home locally.”

“Jesus reminds us that we are called to care for each other,” said Johanna Rickl, president of the Congregation of Humility of Mary (CHM). “Humility Homes and Services is one way the CHM sisters responded to that call in relation to the most vulnerable among us.

“Lack of affordable housing is a great injustice in our Quad-City community,” Rickl added. “We are grateful that so many people have come forward to be partners in our dream of securing a home for every person. Their support allowed a leap from the first year’s four families housed to last year’s more than 1,100 persons served by HHSI. With continuing partnership from generous donors and these grants, the dream goes forward.”

HHSI is based out of 519 Fillmore Avenue, Davenport.

HHSI grew out of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Humility of Mary’s mission to work for justice within the human family and care for Earth itself, the release said. They were resolute to help affect change individually and systemically.

In 1990, the CHM Sisters organized the community resources and the public support to create healthy and affordable homes for those without homes, and they began the program with the first apartment building, which provided homes to four families. Throughout the years, HHSI has expanded by acquiring new properties and opening the doors of new homes to individuals and families in the QC.

Over 350 people are participating collectively in HHSI’s shelter and housing programs each day, the group said.

One of the HHSI homes in the Quad Cities.

“The Quad Cities is full of rich history and diversity, and we are proud to receive this type of capital investment in order to continue to help support those locally,” Velez said. “We would not be here today without the local support and the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. We are their legacy for their dream vision 32 years ago and will continue to work alongside them and in honor of them.”