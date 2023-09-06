Daisy Moran has been named the first director of the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

The center has been designed in response to the requests of local organizations for a central hub and champion for regional nonprofits and philanthropy, according to a Community Foundation release Wednesday. By providing a space for collaboration and shared knowledge, the center will build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power we all need to serve our community with excellence.

Daisy Moran is the new director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence

“We had many incredible applicants,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, the Community Foundation’s president and CEO. “But when Daisy Moran talked with us about her vision for the center and nonprofits here, we knew we had found the right person for the job.”

Moran’s vision for Quad Cities nonprofits is big.

“The center represents an opportunity to amplify the Quad Cities as a nationally recognized leader in the nonprofit sector,” she said in the release. “We have transformational community leaders and organizations. This is the moment to leverage those relationships, collaborate, and examine the root causes of the challenges we face as a community.”

Moran, who grew up in Moline and graduated from Black Hawk College and the University of Illinois, has served in staff leadership roles at Two Rivers YMCA and volunteer leadership roles at United Way Quad Cities and the League of United Latin American Citizens #5285.

Most recently, she worked as the assistant director of Augustana College’s Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity. “My experience on campus showed me how the needs of different communities intersect,” said Moran. “Educational institutions and nonprofits have a real opportunity to work together and meet those needs.”

That campus experience also deepened Moran’s expertise when it comes to engaging young people in philanthropy. “It’s one of my passions,” she said. “Young people may not always have money, but giving their time is philanthropy.” As Moran herself experienced, nonprofits can provide a space for young people to step into leadership positions while helping others. “It’s empowering to see young people grow into their full potential, find their voice, and make a difference in our community.”

Kelly Thompson of the QC Community Foundation.

“From our first conversations, it was clear that Daisy Moran understood and shared our vision,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Community Foundation. “The center will bring organizations together to expand philanthropy and strengthen our nonprofit sector. Daisy has the experience and passion needed to lead that effort.”

Moran is determined to bring more people into nonprofit work. “The center will provide an opportunity to amplify youth voices and expand access to historically excluded and underserved communities,” she said. “When we open up leadership positions and expand our organizations, the community thrives.”

The Community Foundation is the place to make this happen, she believes. “The team at the Community Foundation is what attracted me to the position,” Moran said. “They are responsive, they listen to the community, and are forward-thinking. It’s an incredible opportunity to join this organization, and I can’t wait to get started.”

She herself is a product of nonprofit work.

“When my mother and grandmother immigrated from Veracruz, Mexico, they found housing through Project NOW,” Moran explains. “I attended Head Start preschool and participated in every extracurricular activity through a nonprofit. I love my community because I am a product of it and its organizations.”