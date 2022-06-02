A non-profit from the Quad Cities is putting music at people’s fingertips.

River Music Experience created The One Sound Piano Project.

Artists painted 10 pianos, and all of the pianos are distributed throughout the Quad Cities. Preston Krogman, who has learned how to play the piano on his own, is excited about the new project.

“We have a piano at home so I kinda practice, you know, just have fun with it,” said Preston. “It’s a good learning experience. It’s nice for parents and children to know that there’s a place where you can go have a Zen time.”

His mom, Vanessa Krogman, said a project like this will help people show off their talents.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s neat to know that there are still people that are doing these things for the benefit of the community,” said Vanessa. “I feel like it built community, especially during these hard times, you know. There’s so much going on in our community and so much going on in the world.”

All of the artists who painted the pianos are from the Quad Cities.