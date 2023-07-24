Every day, nonprofits are working to improve the Quad Cities region. As they grow, they require additional support to increase their capacity and expand their efforts, a news release says. The Quad Cities Community Foundation designed Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants for this purpose.

On Monday, the Community Foundation announced the recipients of its spring 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. Eight local nonprofits have received a total of $141,836 to build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power that they need to serve their communities. Five organizations were awarded the maximum grant of $20,000, and all eight were awarded the full amount they applied for.

“This grant is going to allow us to do so much,” said Aubrey Barnes, executive director of Young Lions Roar, which provides creative writing workshops to school-age children and teenagers. “We’re going to be able to share the creative experience more broadly. Now we can bring our program to more schools and more students, and we’re going to be able to offer some of our workshops virtually to expand that accessibility.”

The grant will enable Young Lions Roar, founded in just the last year, to continue its growth by deploying staff training and new technology that will lead to adding team members, improving data management, and reaching more students. “It’s about sharing art through our students to improve the community as a whole,” Barnes said.

“The Community Foundation is proud to be working with these organizations and helping them grow,” said Kaleigh Trammell, grant-making specialist. “It’s especially exciting to see newer nonprofits take advantage of these grants and capitalize on the momentum they’re experiencing.”

“You can’t do it by yourself,” said Barnes. “The Community Foundation and their outreach to individuals and the community is instrumental. I applaud that.”

This cycle’s grantees represent a broad range of organizations and focus areas, from arts and culture to healthcare. What they all share is a dedicated vision for the future. These organizations are building their capacity to advance their mission today and in the future.

The following nonprofits received spring 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants:

Community Health Care, Inc., for critical equipment and program delivery improvement—$20,000

for critical equipment and program delivery improvement—$20,000 School Health LINK, Inc ., for technology upgrades and critical equipment—$16,336

., for technology upgrades and critical equipment—$16,336 Gilda’s Club Quad Cities , for website redesign and program delivery improvement—$20,000

, for website redesign and program delivery improvement—$20,000 Family Resources, Inc. , for continued improvement of operating systems—$20,000

, for continued improvement of operating systems—$20,000 Together Making A Better Community (TMBC), for leadership development and improved operating model—$15,000

for leadership development and improved operating model—$15,000 One Eighty, for leadership and technology upgrades—$20,000

for leadership and technology upgrades—$20,000 Transitions NFP, for strategic plan and executive coaching services—$10,500

for strategic plan and executive coaching services—$10,500 Young Lions Roar, for professional development and improved data management—$20,000

Nonprofit Capacity Building grants are made from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise. To support the fund, you can give online or contact Anne Calder, vice president of development.

Another round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants will be awarded in the fall. Letter of interest forms are being accepted now through September 1, 2023. To learn more, visit here.