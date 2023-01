The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Quad Cities Women’s March will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release.

The public is invited.

Speakers will include Congressman Eric Sorensen, past Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede and Gregg Johnson, Illinois state representative, the release says.