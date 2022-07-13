“Opera Out of the Box” will premiere at the Moline Public Library on July 28.

The Moline Public Library is taking the show on the road with “Opera Out of the Box,” a new outreach series with performances from Opera Quad Cities.

This series, featuring public and private concerts, will reach those unfamiliar with this distinctive musical genre and highlight opera as an accessible music and storytelling art form, according to a recent library release. Audiences will receive kits featuring background information on pieces performed and have access to library materials about opera.

Public performances of “Opera Out of the Box” will feature an array of themes at the following dates and locations:

Thursday, July 28 — 7 p.m. at Moline Public Library (3210 41st St., Moline), American opera selections.

Monday, Aug. 15 — 6 p.m. at Esperanza Center (335 5th Ave., Moline), Three Little Pigs à la Mozart.

Thursday, Aug. 18 — 6:30 p.m. at Overlook Village (941 6th St., Moline), Love song arias.

Program partners include Esperanza Center, Overlook Village Senior Living, ARC of the Quad Cities, and YouthHope. This project is supported by Quad City Arts, through the Arts Dollars re-granting program, supported by the Illinois Arts Council and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.