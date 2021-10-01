QC Paint It Pink raising money for Gilda’s Club

Beginning today, you can help some of your favorite fantasy and sci-fi characters in the battle against cancer!

The QC Miniature Painting group of hobbyists is lending their love of painting miniatures for a silent auction to raise money for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Members have painted miniature figures in pink, and the pieces will be on display at Games +1 in Davenport through the month of October for the auction.

