One of Apple’s newest products called “AirTags” has raised concern about stalking among parents in the Quad Cities.

Apple AirTags are Bluetooth-powered tracking devices the size of a quarter that you can track the location of through your phone.

Released in April 2021, Apple advertises them as a device that can help you keep track of your personal belongings.

For example, if you lost your keys, but you have an AirTag is attached to them, you can use your phone to tell the AirTag to make noise.

It also tells you on your phone how far away you are from the AirTag in feet.

However, a product with a good intended purpose is being used for much scarier reasons.

Glynn Roach, a resident of Coal Valley, says his son’s 18-year-old girlfriend — who he considers to be his daughter — got notified on her iPhone Thursday about an unknown AirTag following her.

The alert said the AirTag followed her all afternoon while she drove around Davenport and Bettendorf.

“The owner of the account is able to track it at any time they want,” said Roach.

He adds his “daughter” quickly realized that somebody had planted an AirTag on her car and was using it to track her.

“She gets an alert on her phone stating that there was an unknown device following her location,” said Roach.

Her phone even told her the exact times the stranger was checking her location.

“Someone actually checked the location at 4 p.m.,” said Roach. “So they were able to see where she was driving.”

Roach says it’s a scary situation for anyone — teenagers or parents.

“There’s so many … just … people, and she works in retail. So she’s at a store … it could be anybody,” said Roach. “It’s pretty frightening, especially when you have kids … daughters …”

Roach says, when she called him not knowing what to do, he told her to call the police.

He says the Davenport Police Department went to her workplace and searched her car for her but couldn’t find the tiny AirTag.

“They searched her vehicle, and they were unable to locate the device,” said Roach.

Apple does have safety features where you can disable location services so you can’t be tracked anymore, and that’s exactly what the 18-year-old did.

Roach says this can happen to anyone and that parents should be aware.

“Check in your kids’ backpacks, in small pockets … just because they’re so easy to slip in,” said Roach.

Apple also indicates on their website that you should call local law enforcement if your phone tells you an unknown AirTag is following you, just like Roach told his son’s girlfriend to do.