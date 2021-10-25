QC parents question handling of school threat

An incident at a Quad-City elementary school has brought a potential threat into focus.



Parents from Bridgeview Elementary School in LeClaire said their son and three of his classmates were threatened by another student last Wednesday, and they believe the school didn’t respond to the threat to the best to their ability. The school superintendent said they followed the proper protocol.

Other parents at Pleasant Valley School district also suspect bullying is going on at Bridgeview.

Many wonder how the bullying led to a gun threat.

Richard Whitaker of Vera French Mental Health visited Local 4 to explain what to look out for in situations like these.