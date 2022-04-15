For Christians, today is Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary, but for Jews here in the Quad Cities and all around the world, today marks the beginning of Passover, a major holiday celebrating the Jewish exodus from Egyptian slavery.

For this year’s Passover observances, Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Israel said she and her congregation are mindful of the people who are not as free as we are, particularly world events between Russia and Ukraine. She said they will strive to focus the holiday of liberation on strengthening commitments to be partners in redemption.

This year, Passover begins April 15 and ends April 23.