A Quad-City pastor is among the leaders of a national climate-care movement involving 29 United States denominations and faith organizations.

The Rev. Rich Hendricks, pastor at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, is among the leaders who have joined together to launch One Home One Future, a multi-faith campaign to strengthen vitality, relevance, and community connection across generations – “to care for our shared home” – in local congregations nationwide, a news release says.

Acknowledging the urgency and opportunity of the IPCC goal of seven years to make significant progress toward climate solutions, the partners have put aside past differences to launch this campaign and make care for creation more visible, empowering, accessible, and prolific, the release says.

Oct. 4 is the launch date because it coincides with the Feast of Saint Francis, which is the last day of the Season of Creation and the day that Pope Francis is launching his Laudato sí 2.0. It also falls during Sukkot and just after Milad un Nabi, the release says.

Congregations who participate in One Home One Future agree to visibly lead on creation care, display the One Home One Future banner in front of their house of worship, and take action within any number of the seven pathways to educate, activate, and empower clergy, congregants, youth, and all spiritual people – progressing beyond the climate activists – in meaningful and just climate solutions at the local, regional and national level, the release says

“One Home One Future recognizes that each of us can take steps to care for our shared home, every day,” the release says. “Equitable climate action does not have to be a new burden or responsibility; it can and should be part of our existing priorities and enrich our everyday lives. The goal of the campaign is to inspire the participation of tens of thousands of congregations, in every state, over the next seven years.

For more information, visit here.