QC Pay It Forward Network helps those in need

The QC Pay It Forward Network is a Facebook group that connects people in need with those who want to help.

The forum was started by the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network five years ago. The group currently has over five thousand members. Dennis Harker, the director of the organization, said the group has helped so many in the area.

“There’s always stuff posted everyday. So, when you multiply that, 365 days times how many people, times how many years, it’s probably in the thousands,” Harker said.

He said the goal was to prevent people from going without the help they need.

“We noticed with our missing people cases, a lot of times there were issues with the family either financially or emotionally,” he said. “They just didn’t have the resources.”

Makayla McNeal, a member of the Facebook group since 2016, recently reached out for help when she was moving.

“A lot of wonderful people commented saying that they had different things and we met up and I would receive those items and it was really wonderful,” she said.

Both said the group is a positive thing in this challenging time.

“It is nice to know that there’s still good people in the community, you know that care, especially with all of the things we’re going through right now in the world,” she said.

“The Quad Cities is a very generous community and people are willing to help,” he said. “It’s your opportunity to get out there and do something for somebody else.”

