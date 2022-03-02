Holly Willwerth, owner of Orange Door Studios, presents a special competition to help the To The Moon And Back Animal Rescue.

“The last couple of years have been especially hard for charities. So a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find the nation’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out charities that are near and dear to us,” Willwerth said in a news release.

The bracket-style competition will be unleashed on March 21 with 16 pooches competing for prizes from local businesses as well as the “ulti-mutt” prize.

Each week, two dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities winner will move on to a national competition.

Willwerth will photograph 16 pooches for a $99 donation to To The Moon And Back Animal Rescue. The $99 donation includes a 5 x 7 metal print of the pup and a goodie bag of treats for both canine and human. Dogs must be photographed by March 18.

Contact Willwerth at holly@orangedoorstudios.net or 843-455-5667 for more information. Winner will be announced on April 2.