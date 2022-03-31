Quad Citian and fine arts photographer Jay Strickland went to Ukraine in 1988 on a peace walk for nuclear disarmament, and his photos of Ukrainian people in everyday life surrounded by turmoil, are just as relevant 34 years later.

An artist reception of “Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)” by Jay Strickland is Saturday, April 9 at Metropolitan Community Church. According to a press release, Strickland’s work “captures authentic moments and gives the audience a viewpoint into real life in the places which he photographs.” ”Never being what one would call a writer, my journal of the event took the form of black and white photographs, Strickland said. “It was nice to be there for a cause that I believe in, rather than being there as a ‘tourist.’”

‘Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)’ Art Photography Exhibit by Photographer Jay Strickland (photo: Metropolitan Community Church Quad Cities)

“His photography grows out of the humanist aesthetic of America’s WPA, France’s Magnum and street photography in general. The complexity of life in motion poses difficult challenges for the concerned photographer and Jay is a master of this genre,” Quad City artist and St. Ambrose University Art Professor Emeritus Leslie Bell said. “His images of a Ukraine of the fading past remind us of how precious individual lives are as so many of them are threatened. Jay’s images makes clear how worthy the people of Ukraine are of freedom.”

In Ukraine, Strickland learned of Sadako Sasaki and the folding of paper cranes, a symbol of long life and happiness in Japan. After Sasaki’s death, the folding of 1,000 paper cranes became a symbol for nuclear disarmament, and for peace in general. Strickland has led crane-folding events in the Quad Cities and estimates he has folded over 3000 cranes for peace.

The artist reception and peace crane folding of “Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)” by Jay Strickland is Saturday, April 9, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Metropolitan Community Church QC, located at 2930 West Locust Street, Davenport.

Peace crane cutting begins at 12:15 p.m., and the artist will answer questions at 2:00 p.m. A framed print of a sunflower painting by Cathy Bolkcom will be raffled off at the event to raise donations for a humanitarian organization helping Ukrainian refugees. For more information about the artist or this exhibit, contact Cathy Bolkcom here or call (563) 505-0183.

The West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall and MCCQC’s permanent art displays are open to the public on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, contact Rev. Rich Hendricks here or call (563) 940-9630.