QC photographer wins Keep Iowa Beautiful recognition

A DeWitt photographer has earned recognition in the Keep Iowa Beautiful photo contest.

“In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the founding of Keep Iowa Beautiful, 220 Iowans submitted photos sharing what they liked about Iowa,” said Kevin Techau, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director.

Scott Hoag, of DeWitt, earned honorable mention with “From Dusk to Done,” shown here.



“This was a great way for Iowans to share what they like about Iowa,” added Techau. “There were 877 photos entered in five categories,” added Techau, “capturing the beauty and spirit of Iowa reflecting why our citizens are proud to be Iowans.”



Beginning now through January 31 the five first-place winners will be featured on Keep Iowa Beautiful Facebook page for voting and selecting the Public Favorite Photo. To cast your vote visit http://bit.ly/KIBVote.



The winners in the five categories are:

Iowa Landscape

1st Place: Dave Austin of Ankeny-“Trinity Church Under the Stars”

2nd Place: Brian Abeling of West Des Moines-“Rollercoaster Road in Allamakee County”

3rd Place: Justin Rogers of Ankeny-Ridin’ Out the Storm.

Honorable Mention-Scott Hoag of De Witt-“From Dusk to Done”

Honorable Mention-Gary Hamer of Robins-“Sunrise at Dance Hall Cave”



Iowa Water

1st Place: Brian Abeling of West Des Moines-“Horseshoe Bluff”

2nd Place: Gregg Allis of Cedar Rapids-“Pine Creek Grist Mill”

3rd Place: Mark Iwig of Johnston-“Spring Sunrise at Big Creek”

Honorable Mention: Aaron Miller of Carlisle-“Des Moines River Under Milkyway”



Iowa Cities

1st Place: Justin West of Des Moines-“Iowa Capitol and Super Moon”

2nd Place: Josh Meier of Tipton-“Iowa City Fireworks”

3rd Place: Norman Ward of Ottumwa-“Bloomfield Town Square”

Honorable Mention-Justin Rogers of Ankeny-“Yankee Doodle Pops”



Iowans in Action

1st Place: Wilford Yoder of Iowa City-“Loading Oat Bundles”

2nd Place: Norman Ward of Ottumwa-Ottumwa Balloon Night Glow”

3rd Place: Greg Punelli of Ankeny-“Fishing at Big Creek”

Honorable Mention: Theresa Trimble of Forest City-“Wind Kite Festival”

Honorable Mention: Joyce Meyer of Calmar-“Riding the Bulls”



Iowa Wildlife

1st Place: Eric Williamson of Des Moines-“Play Time”

2nd Place: Twila Ingham of Boone-“Three on a Tree”

3rd Place: Willard Sharp of Madrid-“Eagle on Ice-Saylorville Lake”

Honorable Mention: Chris Heyer of Titonka-“Dancing Great Egrets”

Honorable Mention: Larry Dau of Boone-“Mink-Catch of the Day”

