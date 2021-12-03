QC pizza parlors prepare for Hawkeye football

Game day means good food! With just one day until the B1G Ten championship, local restaurants have big plans to feed Hawkeye fans this Saturday.

Local pizza parlors are preparing for the highly anticipated Iowa vs Michigan game. Harris Pizza in Rock Island says that they will be all hands-on deck this Saturday. “All of our in-day processes do revolve around sports schedules of different high school sports, college sports, big NFL games, big baseball games and such,” Harris Pizza Co-owner Ryan Mosley said. “Usually with the Iowa game there is an influx in people watching the game and wanting to enjoy Harris pizza.” They will be fully staffed with normal business hours and anticipate getting orders starting early in the morning.

Meanwhile, Happy Joe’s pizza in Davenport says that they are already getting calls from excited customers saying that they will be in on game day. “We get hit hard. The lobby and the kitchen is running. Our lobby is full, our bar area is full, over there is full, and the back of the restaurant is ten times pumping hard,” Happy Joe’s general manager Shernail Clark said. “We get deliveries and pick-ups. We get all our orders day of the games.”