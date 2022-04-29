The Quad City Plant People are coming — for a plant swap Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McManus Park, 1200 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.

The event is free to attend and free to vend. All vendors are welcome, no sign up required, according to the Facebook event. All items sold must be plant-related in some way — e.g., house plants, annuals, perennials, veggies, plant merch of any kind, macrame, plant art, plant stickers, plant-related decor, plant prop stations… if it’s planty, you can sell it!

They will also hold a raffle to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Tickets will be $1 each and there will be many raffle prizes available to win!