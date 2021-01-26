QC poet will read from his works in free online session

Salvatore Marici and Davenport Public Library invite the public to a free online presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Marici will perform poems from his collections of three books along with newer works in his upcoming 2021 collection. To join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/782283797

You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (646) 749-3122. Access Code: 782-283-797

Marici’s poetry has appeared in “Toasted Cheese,” “Descant,” “Spillway,” “Prairie Gold: An Anthology of the American Heartland,” “Of Burgers & Barrooms,” “Brief Wildness” and other journals. In 2010, Marici was the Midwest Writing Center (MWC) Poet in Resident. He is the contest director for the MWC Great River Writers Retreat and a member of the MWC program committee.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.