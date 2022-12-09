The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving.

Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.

Each of the six counts is from a different woman who claims to have been alarmed by the incidents.

According to the documents, the first incident occurred when Brock allegedly went to Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and began yelling and demanding information from the emergency department staff. Four of the six disorderly conduct charges stem from that, because four women who were present at the time say they were disturbed by Brock’s actions.

The fifth count of disorderly conduct comes from the second incident, in which Brock allegedly arrived at a woman’s home unannounced, calling and demanding information from her, court records say. The documents allege the sixth and final count is for Brock calling a woman and demanding the removal of employees from Genesis Medical Center.

The documents do not list what information Brock demanded.

Village leaders in Viola would not comment on Brock’s status as police chief because the investigation is ongoing.

Each of the six disorderly conduct charges is a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to 30 days or fines up to $1,500 under Illinois law.

Brock is set to appear in Mercer County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to court records.