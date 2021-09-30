QC police investigation continues after man dies from gunshot wound

UPDATE: Thursday, Sept. 30 — The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim as Christian N. Rex, a 25-year-old man. The family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1st. Detectives continue to work the homicide as information and leads are received.

EARLIER: The East Moline and Silvis police departments were called to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, around 6:19 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

A police report said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline. The Illinois State Police CSI responded and processed the crime scene.

A news release said “the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.” The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of the family. Detectives from the East Moline Police Department are actively investigating the homicide and will release further information when it becomes available.

Anyone with further information can contact the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.