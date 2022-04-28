The annual Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (QCLEOM) service starts Sunday, May 1st at 2 p.m., at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island.
After the service, the police procession moves from the church and goes to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and Justice Center, at 3:15 p.m., in downtown Rock Island. The day’s event highlights include a memorial service at the church, a rider-less horse, fire trucks, police squads in a motorcade, 21-gun salute and outdoor wreath ceremony at RICO Justice Center and the site of the local police memorial.
The QCLEOM organization is a committee comprised of both Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) and Gold Star family members. The LEOs on the committee represent various law enforcement agencies of both the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities and surrounding area.
The QCLEOM memorializes 48 heroes (who lost their lives in the line of duty) in five ways:
- Police Monument: The actual physical presence of the memorial sits on the front lawn of the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Here stands a wall with the names of the fallen heroes.
- Rolling Memorial: A refurbished police squad car is referred to as the “Rolling Memorial,” which allows the group to take its message to the streets, as it is featured in parades, special events, funerals and the annual memorial service.
- Memorial Service: This service takes place the first Sunday of May each year. The annual event is comprised of two events in one. The first event always takes place at a local church, alternating between Iowa and Illinois each year. The second part begins after a memorial procession from the host church to the Police Memorial Site at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
- QCLEOM Website at www.qcleom.com.
- QCLEOM Facebook at Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.