The annual Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (QCLEOM) service starts Sunday, May 1st at 2 p.m., at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island.

After the service, the police procession moves from the church and goes to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and Justice Center, at 3:15 p.m., in downtown Rock Island. The day’s event highlights include a memorial service at the church, a rider-less horse, fire trucks, police squads in a motorcade, 21-gun salute and outdoor wreath ceremony at RICO Justice Center and the site of the local police memorial.

The QCLEOM organization is a committee comprised of both Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) and Gold Star family members. The LEOs on the committee represent various law enforcement agencies of both the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities and surrounding area.

The QCLEOM memorializes 48 heroes (who lost their lives in the line of duty) in five ways: