QC police need your help tracking down registered sex offender

The Sterling Police Department is asking for help finding a registered sex offender.

Daniel L. Williams, 37, is out of compliance with his sex offender registration. Williams was evicted from his last known address on December 27, 2021, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. A warrant for Williams’ arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.