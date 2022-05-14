Moline Police will step up seat-belt enforcement efforts the remainder of this month as part of a national Memorial Day “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

“Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives, a news release says.

“Seat belts save lives and are one of the best ways to survive a crash,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. “Unfortunately, we still see far too many drivers not buckling up. And sadly, not wearing a seat belt is a habit too often passed down to younger generations.”

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used, the release says.

While Illinois currently has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year, the release says.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.