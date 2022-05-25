QC Pride announced that this year’s Pride Parade will take place in downtown Moline on Saturday, June 18, coinciding with The Project’s Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.

“We are so excited to bring our parade to downtown Moline,” said QC Pride President Tee LeShoure (she/her). “This is the very first time we’ve done a Pride Parade in downtown Moline, and to have it spill into The Project’s Pride Party made complete sense.”

The parade will begin with staging, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive in Moline. All parade entries must be in their staging location by 3 p.m. and parade competition judging will start at 3:15 p.m. The parade starts at the Tax Slayer Center at 4 p.m., turning right on 17th Street, then right onto Fifth Avenue, and finally turning right onto 12st Street heading back towards the TaxSlayer Center.

“The purpose of the parade is simple: to show pride and unity with the Quad Cities’ LGBTQ+ community,” Leshoure said. “The pandemic has made life extremely difficult for LGBTQ+ people, enhancing feelings of isolation and loneliness. We hope that everyone comes out and enjoys being together.”

Applications for parade entry are now open and will close June 1. To apply, click here.