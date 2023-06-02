The Quad Cities Pride Alliance is kicking off Pride Month with its first-annual Pride Festival, today and Saturday at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island.

The event ($10 per day, no weekend pass available) will be Friday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, June 3, from noon to midnight.

The schedule of activities (including DJs, live music, burlesque and drag shows) is below:



The mission of the Quad Cities Pride Alliance, Inc. is to unify and serve the LGBTQ+ community through educational programs, leadership development, connection to local and peer resources, and to engage in and host community events that promote equality, awareness, and inclusivity.