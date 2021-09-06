QC Pride Unity Parade set for Sept. 11

The Unity Pride Parade, which was postponed, is now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, in Davenport.

The parade is sponsored by Exelon Generation, Quad Cities Station, a news release says.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Iowa and Second streets in downtown Davenport, with the route ending at Western Avenue.

Spectators should gather on Second Street along the parade route. Spectators are also invited to join the parade along the route when the last float passes by them.

Any individual or organization who would like to participate in the parade should visit here to download an application.

Additional events will lead up to the parade, including a movie night and family skate night, both with LGBTQ+, unity themes. Two college scholarships also will be awarded during the week by QC Pride. With COVID-19 still a public health concern, attendees of all events are strongly encouraged to wear masks and social distance as possible, the release says.

The movie “Out in in the Night,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. There will be no admission fee.

The documentary tells the story of a group of young friends, Black lesbians in their late teens and early 20s, together on a hot August night in 2006 in a gay-friendly neighborhood of, New York City, where violence erupts.

Family Skate Night will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge. Admission is free.

Quad City Rollers/QC Orphan Brigade, in conjunction with the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, will host the event that will include games such as the Hokey Pokey, Limbo, and Shoot the Duck.

QC Pride was founded in 2008 and revived in 2017.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many large events, such as parades, were cancelled or postponed during the month of June, which is traditionally recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the release says. That was the case with QC Pride’s typical Pride Month activities, including its flagship event, the annual Unity Pride Parade.