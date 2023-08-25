Several Illinois Quad Cities literacy and library programs will get new state funding.

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias Friday announced over $21.4 million in grants for library services and over $5.7 million in adult literacy grants for local literacy programs to more than 140 Illinois recipients.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (photo submitted)

“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” Giannoulias said in a Friday release. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

He has awarded the grants to projects that:

• Support educational mentoring programs that engage students in active learning.

• Fund online catalogs and provide resources aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

• Provide educational and training opportunities for library staff.

• Train volunteers who tutor older teens and adults in basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Enhance family literacy programs for parents and children that focus on basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Provide workplace literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses.

• Allow access to news and reading materials for those who are vision impaired or have other physical limitations.

• Expand free statewide sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library programs and services using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, library director Laura Long, and former mayor Bill Ward join other officials and the QC Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting of the new Louis E. Woodworth Public Library on Sept. 12, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The local programs approved for funding are:

Black Hawk College, East Moline — $44,000 for adult volunteer literacy

— $44,000 for adult volunteer literacy East Moline Public Library — $14,654 for library services and technology

— $14,654 for library services and technology Moline Public Library — $12,860 for library services and technology

— $12,860 for library services and technology Monmouth Regional Office of Education 33 — $165,476 for four literacy programs

— $165,476 for four literacy programs Rock Island Public Library — $13,635 for library services and technology

— $13,635 for library services and technology WVIK-FM – $28,613 for Augustana Public Radio Information Service, in which volunteers read local and regional newspapers for the visually and physically impaired.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office administers multiple grant programs each fiscal year, amounting to nearly $65 million annually. You can see the new library services and literacy program list of grant recipients HERE.